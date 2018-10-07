There are many Hotels you will find anywhere in the world today. For example, when you search for boutique Hotels in Phnom Penh on Google, you will be presented with a plethora of results for accommodation options that you can use for your vacation. Now, how do some hotels manage to rank high on the results pages? Aside from the conventional marketing strategies, they take advantage of social media. That’s exactly what a Social Media consultant can do for Hotels and other hospitality establishments–help them create campaigns that boost their reputation online

