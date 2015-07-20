In this episode, I interview Brian Solis, a digital analyst and futurist at the Altimeter Group. He’s considered one of the founding fathers of social media marketing. He authored The Social Media Manifesto and the book Engage. His most recent book is X: The Experience When Business Meets Design.
How Social Media Has Evolved and Where It Is HeadedPosted by kimonos under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on October 30, 2017 4:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting
Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 19 minutes ago