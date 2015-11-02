How Social Media Could Overtake Google For Promoting Your BusinessPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Social Media
Google used to be the digital media king when it came to promoting your business, but social media has gradually overtaken Google as a more reliable platform to increase brand awareness. While Google is still ONE option it may not be the most effective one, as social media provides brands with more opportunities to make personal connections with their target audience. The key with social media marketing is to build followers by offering incentives, and to maintain a dedicated social media marketing strategy.
