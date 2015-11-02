16
Vote
0 Comment
Google used to be the digital media king when it came to promoting your business, but social media has gradually overtaken Google as a more reliable platform to increase brand awareness. While Google is still ONE option it may not be the most effective one, as social media provides brands with more opportunities to make personal connections with their target audience. The key with social media marketing is to build followers by offering incentives, and to maintain a dedicated social media marketing strategy.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example

When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop