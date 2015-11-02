How Many Tweets Can You Tweet in a Day & Not Risk Being a Big Pest?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on June 6, 2018 9:41 pm
Are you afraid to tweet too often fearing that others will perceive you as a Twitter pest? Many people don’t tweet often enough thinking that they are overdoing it on Twitter. Often times I get asked,“Can I tweet more than once a day?”
After all, most people are used to posting on Facebook; but Twitter is very different. According to Moz, the average tweet lasts just 18 minutes. After 18 minutes, most tweets vanish into Twitterland.
Of course, if someone else Retweets that same tweet, it adds more time to it from their tweet and that’s how a tweet can gain traction. That same tweet may even go viral.
Learn now how many tweets in a day you can tweet to gain traction and generate leads and sales from Twitter.
After all, most people are used to posting on Facebook; but Twitter is very different. According to Moz, the average tweet lasts just 18 minutes. After 18 minutes, most tweets vanish into Twitterland.
Of course, if someone else Retweets that same tweet, it adds more time to it from their tweet and that’s how a tweet can gain traction. That same tweet may even go viral.
Learn now how many tweets in a day you can tweet to gain traction and generate leads and sales from Twitter.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Steve Chou: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
We're pleased to welcome Steve Chou, BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook to the list of BizSugar members … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago