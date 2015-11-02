Are you afraid to tweet too often fearing that others will perceive you as a Twitter pest? Many people don’t tweet often enough thinking that they are overdoing it on Twitter. Often times I get asked,“Can I tweet more than once a day?”



After all, most people are used to posting on Facebook; but Twitter is very different. According to Moz, the average tweet lasts just 18 minutes. After 18 minutes, most tweets vanish into Twitterland.



Of course, if someone else Retweets that same tweet, it adds more time to it from their tweet and that’s how a tweet can gain traction. That same tweet may even go viral.



Learn now how many tweets in a day you can tweet to gain traction and generate leads and sales from Twitter.

