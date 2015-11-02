How Do You Get Verified On Twitter? – InfographicPosted by JohnPaul under Social Media
Personally, I am still waiting on my little blue check, so even if you do everything right, you will still have to wait.
If you have never tried or have and haven’t been approved, this Infographic by SurePayroll will help you get the 6 steps done correctly giving you the BEST chance at getting approved.
Now I will say this, I think Twitter made a mistake opening up the Verified Accounts to everyone.
