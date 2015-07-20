Are you thinking about getting into podcasting?
Wondering if podcasts still have an engaged audience base?
In this article, you’ll discover insights from new research that show how listeners consume podcast content, and what might keep people from tuning in.
How Audiences Respond to Podcasts: New ResearchPosted by kimonos under Social Media
From http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on August 12, 2017 9:45 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago