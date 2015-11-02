How a B2B Can Use Facebook Groups for PagesPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
Facebook has long been a marketing boon in the B2C arena, allowing brands to effectively reach out and connect with their customers directly, gathering data and insight and signaling which users - read as "influencers" - are worth a closer look. In B2B, communications are less informal as a general rule, and you don't see many companies proactively reaching out unless a stated concern or need is publicly posted. Does that mean Facebook isn't useful for businesses to connect to other businesses? Not by a long shot. There are plenty of B2B decision-makers on Facebook, and a great deal of them can be coaxed into listening via Facebook groups.
