How a B2B Can Use Facebook Groups for Pages

Facebook has long been a marketing boon in the B2C arena, allowing brands to effectively reach out and connect with their customers directly, gathering data and insight and signaling which users - read as "influencers" - are worth a closer look. In B2B, communications are less informal as a general rule, and you don't see many companies proactively reaching out unless a stated concern or need is publicly posted. Does that mean Facebook isn't useful for businesses to connect to other businesses? Not by a long shot. There are plenty of B2B decision-makers on Facebook, and a great deal of them can be coaxed into listening via Facebook groups.




