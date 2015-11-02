17
Host Your Own Branded Facebook Live Show with BeliveTV

Host Your Own Branded Facebook Live Show with BeliveTV Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
You might have heard about BeliveTV but in case you're not sure how it works like me give you a quick description. BeliveTV is a 3rd party app that connects to Facebook live from your desktop. It's a website so there is nothing to download but it works best with Google Chrome. Using BeliveTV you can go live to your Facebook profile, your pages and your Facebook groups.




Ileane: Thanks for your video on BeLive.TV! I have to update my Patreon page soon... ;) I am happy to see that you have a bunch of patrons nowadays!

Could BeLive.TV or Ecamm be a tool for doing a live streaming of your podcast? Johan Gustaphzon and yours truly, want to test a live streaming tool as we are recording our podcast, Produktivitéet (productivity + tea = made up word in Swedish). We are using Ringr app for recording our podcast. Johan is using an iPad and I am using my iPhone 6S Plus.
