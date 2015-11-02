19
Vote
4 Comment

Growth Lessons From Top 10 Twitter Influencers

Growth Lessons From Top 10 Twitter Influencers Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://reportgarden.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 28, 2017 9:37 am
“The best way to engage honestly with the marketplace via Twitter is to never use the words
“engage,” “honestly,” or “marketplace” – Mary Louise Alcott
Twitter is an extremely powerful platform, but like everything in marketing, it’s all about targeting the right people. When you launch an ecommerce or SaaS website, getting traffic really isn’t that difficult, but getting the right people on your site is a bit more challenging.
It’s impossible to calculate how many quotations have been shared on social media platforms like Twitter, and how many quotes have become “quotable” because social media made them viral and famous. Despite the relentless chatty, tweety, twirly noise that constantly emanates from it, when Twitter talks, Tweeters listen … and quote… and retweet… and the tweeters themselves find themselves positioned as quotable experts on social media, 140 characters at a time.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by princekapur
2 hours 58 minutes ago

Awesome post shared by you Lisa! The article provides some valuable piece of advice for anyone who wants to grow professionally and drive revenue. Keep sharing most posts like this.

Prince
- 0 +



Written by taggbox
3 hours ago

Great.
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Fantastic lessons
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

Thanks Tiroberts, yes, lots of lessons for sure!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Larry Keltto @Larry_Keltto Flies Solo in Entrepreneur Life

For Larry Keltto, entrepreneurship was a choice. After getting married in 1993, Keltto discovered the hours of a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop