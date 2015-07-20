24
Getting Started with Instagram Live on Your iPhone

Instagram Live launched earlier this week and it is super easy to use. With Instagram Live we can now say that all of the major social media sites having a live video component. In this video I show you how to start your broadcast, engage with your audience and follow up with them later. What do you think of Instagram Live?




Comments


Written by tiroberts
10 hours ago

I absolutely love this new feature and we will def be using it.
Written by lyceum
1 day 17 hours ago

Ileane: So, the live stream is not stored at all? Is Instagram live more or less like snap on Snapchat?
Written by HeatherStone
3 days ago

Hi Ileane,

Great and timely post and very informative about using Instagram's Live. You mentioned the fact that Instagram Live is here and gone. That it isn't stored even for a short time and thus can't be replayed. I'm wondering. Are there any other key differences you'd mention between this format of live streaming and other popular options like Facebook Live and Periscope?
