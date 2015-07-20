17
How would you like to add polling to images and videos you post on Instagram? Instagram just announced the availability of Polls, a new interactive sticker that lets you add polls to your Stories.




Written by Montemar1
ohh! that's really good for us.
Written by lyceum
Instagram is adding new features all the time. This poll function could really become a hit for small business owners that want to test different things and get an immediate reaction to the alternatives.

Have you found a place with videos on Instagram's new features?
