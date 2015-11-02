27
Vote
1 Comment

Fifty editors at Wikipedia ban Daily Mail based on some anecdotes

Fifty editors at Wikipedia ban Daily Mail based on some anecdotes Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://jackyan.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on February 18, 2017 11:52 pm
How right Kalev Leetaru is on Wikipedia’s decision to ban The Daily Mail as a source.
This decision, he concludes, was made by a cabal of 50 editors based on anecdotes.
I’ve stated before on this blog how Wikipedia is broken, the abusive attitude of one of its editors, and how even luminaries like the late Aaron Swartz and Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger chose to depart. It’s just taken three years or more for some of these thoughts to get picked up in a more mainstream fashion...






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
2 hours 13 minutes ago

Really great and interesting info. Thanks for sharing with us.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Zubin Kutar @WebTrafficROI Builds a Better Blog

What would you do if you were told from the beginning you might never amount to anything? If the people charged to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop