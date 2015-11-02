How right Kalev Leetaru is on Wikipedia’s decision to ban The Daily Mail as a source.

This decision, he concludes, was made by a cabal of 50 editors based on anecdotes.

I’ve stated before on this blog how Wikipedia is broken, the abusive attitude of one of its editors, and how even luminaries like the late Aaron Swartz and Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger chose to depart. It’s just taken three years or more for some of these thoughts to get picked up in a more mainstream fashion...





