Falling Behind: The Journey, Episode 7

Episode 7 of The Journey follows Michael Stelzner, founder of Social Media Examiner, as he continues to pursue what many will see as an impossible goal: to grow his company’s customer base by more than 62% year over year.

In this episode, Mike deals with the realities that his ideas are not being properly implemented and his sales are not growing fast enough. Determined to succeed, he still finds time for new ideas.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

As a fellow podcaster, it will be fascinating to follow along with Micahel Stelzner's journey! ;)
