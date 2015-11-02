Without a doubt, my favourite social media topic – how Facebook can dominate the world of things to do.



It was in late 2012, when I first wrote about how Facebook Graph Search can enhance the independent restaurant scene, with the “restaurants near me” feature and that the chain restaurants should take note and adapt to a hyper-localised strategy quickly. Well, I was wrong, the feature was dropped in 2014, and much of the “Facebook timeline” was adapted as users found Facebook Graph search more annoying than helpful due to the searches being too open.

