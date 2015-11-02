17
Vote
1 Comment
Without a doubt, my favourite social media topic – how Facebook can dominate the world of things to do.

It was in late 2012, when I first wrote about how Facebook Graph Search can enhance the independent restaurant scene, with the “restaurants near me” feature and that the chain restaurants should take note and adapt to a hyper-localised strategy quickly. Well, I was wrong, the feature was dropped in 2014, and much of the “Facebook timeline” was adapted as users found Facebook Graph search more annoying than helpful due to the searches being too open.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Cheers to that! How about Foursquare / Swarm?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop