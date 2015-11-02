In a perfect world, we would have unlimited budgets and time to invest in whatever social media projects we wanted for amazing results. This world is...more complicated. And while using several different social media platforms at once can be very effective, we understand if you only have enough resources to concentrate on one or two. Which leads us to the pressing question: If you can invest in the ultra-popular Facebook or the ultra-popular Instagram, which should you choose? Here are some factors to help you make the tough decision of Facebook vs. Instagram for your time investment.

