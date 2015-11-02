Facebook Video for Marketers: Strategy for Future SuccessPosted by LashonMcclure under Social Media
From http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on May 15, 2017 7:21 am
Do you create videos for your business?
Wondering how to best leverage your videos on Facebook?
To explore Facebook video strategy, I interview Jay Baer.
Wondering how to best leverage your videos on Facebook?
To explore Facebook video strategy, I interview Jay Baer.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Belinda Weaver @copywritemattrs Offers Words of Wisdom
Belinda Weaver offers words of wisdom for your small business marketing. In 2009, Weaver started Copywrite … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
6 hours ago