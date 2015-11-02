18
Vote
5 Comment
Do you create videos for your business?

Wondering how to best leverage your videos on Facebook?

To explore Facebook video strategy, I interview Jay Baer.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

I haven't figured that one out yet. I seem to get notified about other Facebook live streams that I'm not actually interested in.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ileane: It is Facebook's special secret formula! ;)
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

I love the Jay Today series. Most of the time I catch Jay Baer on YouTube. Facebook isn't notifying me when he goes live for some reason.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks for your input! The notifying part seems to be according to a certain pattern.
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

I will do more Facebook videos and Facebook live streaming this year, so this post comes handy.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Belinda Weaver @copywritemattrs Offers Words of Wisdom

Belinda Weaver offers words of wisdom for your small business marketing. In 2009, Weaver started Copywrite … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop