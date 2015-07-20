Facebook Messenger Introduces Group Video Chat -- with Up to Six People at a TimePosted by lyceum under Social Media
Back in September, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) launched Messenger Instant Video to allow Facebook Messenger users to broadcast real-time video in Messenger text exchanges. Now the social networking giant has introduced Group Video Chat in Messenger, a real-time video option that has practical business applications.
