Facebook Ads Manager and Twitter Team Management
From http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com
September 19, 2017
In an updated Ads Manager interface rolling out this week, Facebook combined “the ease of use and familiarity advertisers love” about Ads Manager with “the powerful ad creation and editing features” of Power Editor into a single platform. Facebook states that “focusing [its] efforts on improving a single platform… [will] bring greater efficiency to [its] advertisers” and Ads Manager will continue to evolve as more improvements are rolled out over time.
