Facebook Ads Dynamic Creative, Instagram Visual Backdrops, and YouTube Fan SponsorsPosted by zolachupik under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on September 26, 2017 4:18 pm
Facebook rolled out Dynamic Creative, a new way for advertisers to automatically match what creative works best for a target audience or placements. This new system is “geared towards performance-driven marketers who use manual techniques to find the best performing ad creative to use for a target audience.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments