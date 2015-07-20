18
Facebook introduced new tools to help people manage their time on Facebook and Instagram. These tools include a new activity dashboard that shows the average time spent on the app, a daily reminder once a user reaches a self-imposed time limit on the app, and more control over notifications. Facebook states that “these updates are rolling out soon on Facebook and Instagram.



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

WOW - I LOVE Using Facebook lists, but thankfully I have an Android, I hope I'll be able to still use it for a while. Thanks for sharing about this one.
