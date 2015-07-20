Facebook Adds New Tools to Manage Your Time on Facebook and InstagramPosted by andriawhack under Social Media
Facebook introduced new tools to help people manage their time on Facebook and Instagram. These tools include a new activity dashboard that shows the average time spent on the app, a daily reminder once a user reaches a self-imposed time limit on the app, and more control over notifications. Facebook states that “these updates are rolling out soon on Facebook and Instagram.
