Everything You need to Know About Instagram Pods

An Instagram pod is a group of people that have banded together to improve their Instagram post visibility. These are informal organizations (think dedicated Facebook Groups or forums online) where members all follow each other on Instagram, and let each other know when they have new posts up. Then, en masse, they like, comment on, and share the Instagram post, which in turn makes it more visible to the audience outside the pod.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I haven't heard about Instagram pods. I thought it was about podcasting! ;)
