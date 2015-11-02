17
EGO Search on Carina Ridenius of PIK Presentation Technique [podcast]

In this episode you will learn how Carina Ridenius took skills from her former profession as an opera singer, and turned them into a new career path. Carina is sharing some great search engine tips. She wears her considerable knowledge lightly, and she is eager to teach her students on how to get a message across during a presentation, through direct communication. During our conversation, we had to spill the beans regarding a future venture…



