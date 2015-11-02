16
EGO Interview with Jim Sweeney [podcast]

I interviewed Jim Sweeney on February 13. I wonder if Jim's favorite beverage is apple cider? I look forward to a followup conversation with MikeRaffone in the near future.

"As creator of the Trademarked MIKE cartoon sports character, Jim Sweeney has crafted some really good stuff."

Sweeney believes his digital innovation – cleverly named MIKE - will become the first universal animated brand in sports and will be seen on television, Jumbotrons and on various sports sites."




