EGO Interview with Jim Sweeney [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://egonetcast.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on February 25, 2017 12:36 am
I interviewed Jim Sweeney on February 13. I wonder if Jim's favorite beverage is apple cider? I look forward to a followup conversation with MikeRaffone in the near future.
"As creator of the Trademarked MIKE cartoon sports character, Jim Sweeney has crafted some really good stuff."
Sweeney believes his digital innovation – cleverly named MIKE - will become the first universal animated brand in sports and will be seen on television, Jumbotrons and on various sports sites."
"As creator of the Trademarked MIKE cartoon sports character, Jim Sweeney has crafted some really good stuff."
Sweeney believes his digital innovation – cleverly named MIKE - will become the first universal animated brand in sports and will be seen on television, Jumbotrons and on various sports sites."
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments