The interview with Jim Palmer was recorded (length: 51 minutes) on May 23, with the Ringr app. During our conversation, we talk about Jim's new book, Just Say Yes, his coaching business, and the new floating home.



You could say it is a small world when you find out that Jessica Rhodes of InterviewConnections.com, is Jim's daughter. Her colleague, Sue Morton (expert podcast matchmaker, client happiness), reached out to me through the service called PodcastGuests.com. After my personal assistant of X.ai, Amy Ingram (powered by artificial intelligence), got confused about the scheduling of the interview, Jim's wife, Stephanie Palmer, picked up the conversation thread and coordinated the booking.



Another tidbit: After the interview, I connected with Jim on LinkedIn and saw that he had studied at the same university (Southern New Hampshire University) as yours truly.

