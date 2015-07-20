The interview with Colin Cray, a.k.a the Podcast Host, was recorded (length: 59 minutes) on June 5, with the Ringr app. At the beginning of our conversation we talk about Colin's interest in mountain biking and I mention Jerry Nilson's site Cycloclimbing.com ("Road cycling on mountain roads").



As a fellow podcaster, I experienced plenty of aha-moments during the episode. I got several new ideas for the podcasts that I am involved in, and potential features for new podcasts in the pipeline...



I am tinkering on how I could apply "content stacking" on my social media activities in the near future.

