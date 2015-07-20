EGO Interview with Colin Gray [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://egonetcast.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on July 15, 2017 4:45 pm
The interview with Colin Cray, a.k.a the Podcast Host, was recorded (length: 59 minutes) on June 5, with the Ringr app. At the beginning of our conversation we talk about Colin's interest in mountain biking and I mention Jerry Nilson's site Cycloclimbing.com ("Road cycling on mountain roads").
As a fellow podcaster, I experienced plenty of aha-moments during the episode. I got several new ideas for the podcasts that I am involved in, and potential features for new podcasts in the pipeline...
I am tinkering on how I could apply "content stacking" on my social media activities in the near future.
As a fellow podcaster, I experienced plenty of aha-moments during the episode. I got several new ideas for the podcasts that I am involved in, and potential features for new podcasts in the pipeline...
I am tinkering on how I could apply "content stacking" on my social media activities in the near future.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips
How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments