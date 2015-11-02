I interviewed Alison Donaghey on January 27. I had put the volume a bit high, so the recording got a doubling effect. Kris of Ringr fixed the sound, by using a dynamics processor filter to gate the audio.



Show notes:



01 Twitter profile

02 PodcastGuests.com

03 X.ai

05 Think Opposite: Using The Domino Effect to Change Your Business, Change the World

...

