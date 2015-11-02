16
Vote
1 Comment

Easy 7 Step Formula for Social Media Success

Easy 7 Step Formula for Social Media Success Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 15, 2017 10:04 am
Social media can seem complex, but in reality the steps to successfully harness it for marketing are not hard to master. Here are seven steps to follow for social media success.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Shawn: I use a 7 step formula too. It is based on the works from two books on social media, Groundswell and Power Friending. Start with Amber Mac's A.B.C (authenthic, brave, consistent) and then do a social media P.O.S.T (people - objectives - strategy - technology) plan.

I will check out the guide by Microsoft!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams

Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop