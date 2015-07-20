Don't Just Tweet - Retweet it to get your tweets retweeted todayPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
Have you heard of JustRetweet? It’s a wonderful way to spread your message across Twitter by sharing others tweets on Twitter. This is a 3rd party blogging application for Twitter. Members earn credits when they retweet or like your tweet. When you assign credits to your message then other users will retweet your messages.
