Digital and Social Media News and Updates for September 2018

The world of Digital Media changes so quickly you may have missed some of the latest updates! For example, did you know you can go live on Twitter with audio only? Find out how and get updates for LinkedIn Groups, YouTube and Anchor.fm in this video.



