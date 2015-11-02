18
In this episode, I interview Gini Dietrich, a crisis management professional. She’s the founder and CEO of Spin Sucks, a site that helps businesses thrive with their public online communications. She also hosts the brand-new Spin Sucks podcast.




I recently participated in a weekend course on crisis communication for individuals involved in the prepper movement (members from different volunteer resource groups and associations, e.g., The Swedish Civil Protection Association).

I will listen to this episode and ping some friends interested in crisis preparedness.
