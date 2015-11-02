17
Vote
1 Comment
In this episode, I interview Lindsay Ostrom, founder of PinchofYum.com and author of the Tasty Food Photography ebook. She also co-founded Food Blogger Pro, a membership site for developing and monetizing food content.

Lindsay explains why short videos work and how to create a hook that captures viewers’ attention.

You’ll discover tips for lighting and editing your videos.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I am getting hungry now, after reading this tasty post on snackable food served via Instagram!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Larry Keltto @Larry_Keltto Flies Solo in Entrepreneur Life

For Larry Keltto, entrepreneurship was a choice. After getting married in 1993, Keltto discovered the hours of a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop