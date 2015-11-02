Cracking Reddit: How to Get Thousands of Visitors to Your Campaign with Reddit Marketing - StartupBrosPosted by joannw2016 under Social Media
From http://startupbros.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on March 22, 2017 1:24 pm
If you run an online business you’ve probably learned that it’s a HUGE battle to get traffic, especially if your website is new.
You’ve got no search engine rankings, no connections and no idea how to get thousands of people to your site.
You have to fight to for every single visitor that you get.
I feel your pain. I’ve been there. But I learned how to overcome that problem by using reddit to drive high quality traffic to my sites for the last 9 months. It’s been a total game changer!
In fact, one simple reddit post got 625 sign ups to my brand new product in just 9 days. Yes you read that right! Not 625 visitors, 625 sign ups.
Not too shabby!
You’ve got no search engine rankings, no connections and no idea how to get thousands of people to your site.
You have to fight to for every single visitor that you get.
I feel your pain. I’ve been there. But I learned how to overcome that problem by using reddit to drive high quality traffic to my sites for the last 9 months. It’s been a total game changer!
In fact, one simple reddit post got 625 sign ups to my brand new product in just 9 days. Yes you read that right! Not 625 visitors, 625 sign ups.
Not too shabby!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 49 minutes ago