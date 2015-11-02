If you run an online business you’ve probably learned that it’s a HUGE battle to get traffic, especially if your website is new.



You’ve got no search engine rankings, no connections and no idea how to get thousands of people to your site.



You have to fight to for every single visitor that you get.



I feel your pain. I’ve been there. But I learned how to overcome that problem by using reddit to drive high quality traffic to my sites for the last 9 months. It’s been a total game changer!



In fact, one simple reddit post got 625 sign ups to my brand new product in just 9 days. Yes you read that right! Not 625 visitors, 625 sign ups.



Not too shabby!





