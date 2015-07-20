Conversation with Mo Bekdache from Dingbats* Notebooks [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://pennamoterpapper.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on May 12, 2018 8:57 am
The anticipated second international edition of Penna möter papper (Pen meets paper) is finally here. We have a long and honest interview with Mo Bekdache from Dingbats* Notebooks. We talk about how it all began, paper quality, wildlife collection, quality check and some of the upcoming collections. Of course you also get to know which pens Mo writes with every day.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments