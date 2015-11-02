18
I've hosted an online community since 2004. For 13 years it was a private forum right here on my site. For the last 14 months, it's been the Business is Better Together Facebook Group. I've also hosted live events for the last five years.

Whether the community forms virtually/digitally or in person – I see pure magic happen when people show up and engage with each other.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Kelly: I will take your thoughts into account, as I am making the plans for my own tea community in the future.

All the Best,

Martin
