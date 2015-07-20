29
Vote
3 Comment
There is so much unknown about the social media world. To make sense of it, clients have got to let us do our job. Please: help me, help you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 7 minutes ago

Rachel: Yeah, it was a fun ending of your post! ;) I can related to the common phrases described in your post. I have been been blogging and working with social media for almost 15 years.
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 44 minutes ago

Money quote: "Disclaimer: No animals were harmed in the making of this blog post." ;)
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
2 hours 15 minutes ago

I thought we would have a little fun with that!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement

Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop