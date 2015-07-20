Case Study: Successful Twitter Marketing (300%Increase in Traffic and Leads)Posted by swarmcontent under Social Media
From https://www.socialquant.net 4 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on March 21, 2017 11:18 am
Feel like Twitter is a great tool for driving traffic but not so sure it can have a direct impact on sales? Think again!
In this rebranding strategy case study you’ll learn how one marketer and his team used Twitter and a whole lot of creativity to achieve a HUGE spike in website visits, media attention and new demo requests for their software.
In this rebranding strategy case study you’ll learn how one marketer and his team used Twitter and a whole lot of creativity to achieve a HUGE spike in website visits, media attention and new demo requests for their software.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager
Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments