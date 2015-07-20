24
Vote
0 Comment
Feel like Twitter is a great tool for driving traffic but not so sure it can have a direct impact on sales? Think again!
In this rebranding strategy case study you’ll learn how one marketer and his team used Twitter and a whole lot of creativity to achieve a HUGE spike in website visits, media attention and new demo requests for their software.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager

Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop