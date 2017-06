This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Instagram is photocentric and videocentric, meaning users can post and edit pictures and short videos, record “stories”, and go live with video.

Posted by smpayton under Social Media

by: marketingvalue on June 22, 2017 9:46 am

Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!