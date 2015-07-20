Build a Community Around Your Business with Facebook Groups - InfographicPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
Building a Facebook group around your brand or business is a great way to connect with your customers while putting your social proof front-and-center. Facebook groups are incredibly popular right now. That’s in-part due to the value that comes from having a community of like-minded individuals.
