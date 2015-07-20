Best Practices for Promoting Your Social Media Content (80/20?)Posted by 21Handshake under Social Media
For those uninitiated, the Pareto Principle - also called the Pareto rule, or the 80/20 rule - refers to a unique concept in marketing: that 20% of your effort produces 80% of your results. The 20% can take the shape of engaged employees, original blog posts, product images, media, and so on - basically something distinct produced by or infused into your company. The 80%, on the other hand, comes in the form of sales, clicks, shares, engagement, traffic, and similar measurable result metrics. The gist of the Pareto Principle in terms of social media content marketing is that while you will need to create something original, the bulk of your time should be spent on promoting it.
