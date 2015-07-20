Best Practices for Marketing Your Small Business on FacebookPosted by smpayton under Social Media
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on November 26, 2017 3:44 pm
Marketing your small business on the social networking platform, Facebook, is of immense importance to your success. Facebook enables brands to connect with their fans directly, and that’s the reason why marketers put lots of effort into generating Facebook fans. Tens of millions of fans are following major companies such as Disney, Coca-Cola, and Nike on Facebook.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments