16
Vote
0 Comment
Marketing your small business on the social networking platform, Facebook, is of immense importance to your success. Facebook enables brands to connect with their fans directly, and that’s the reason why marketers put lots of effort into generating Facebook fans. Tens of millions of fans are following major companies such as Disney, Coca-Cola, and Nike on Facebook.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop