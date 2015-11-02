Basic Twitter Analytics: Free Tools, Excel Cheats, and Inside TipsPosted by erikemanuelli under Social Media
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on February 11, 2017 3:48 pm
Is Twitter dead? Probably not.
Twitter is giving full access of its Tweets to Google.
Twitter is making use of this traffic without logging into the platform.
If you are a blogger, marketer or in business, Twitter should be a part of your overall social media campaign. It is vital to tweet to increase brand awareness, relationship building, and it’s a powerful tool for change.
Check out 10 essential rules for effective Twitter marketing.
Though Twitter offers its analysis to everyone, many aren’t using it to full potential. Beyond tweeting, here are some basic elements you can discover about a Twitter account and any hidden messages.
Twitter is giving full access of its Tweets to Google.
Twitter is making use of this traffic without logging into the platform.
If you are a blogger, marketer or in business, Twitter should be a part of your overall social media campaign. It is vital to tweet to increase brand awareness, relationship building, and it’s a powerful tool for change.
Check out 10 essential rules for effective Twitter marketing.
Though Twitter offers its analysis to everyone, many aren’t using it to full potential. Beyond tweeting, here are some basic elements you can discover about a Twitter account and any hidden messages.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals
Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments