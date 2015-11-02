If you want the best small business team, you need to create a culture that’s going to attract top talent.

That’s no small feat. But it can be made easier with expertise from business culture experts. An upcoming Twitter chat can help you glean insights from some of those experts and others in the small business community.

The Twitter chat, Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success, is scheduled for November 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Experts will share tips and ask questions of participants to create an active conversation.

You can learn more about the chat in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming small business events in the list below.

