Attract Top Talent with a Great Culture, Learn More in This Upcoming Twitter ChatPosted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on November 25, 2017 1:41 pm
If you want the best small business team, you need to create a culture that’s going to attract top talent.
That’s no small feat. But it can be made easier with expertise from business culture experts. An upcoming Twitter chat can help you glean insights from some of those experts and others in the small business community.
The Twitter chat, Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success, is scheduled for November 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Experts will share tips and ask questions of participants to create an active conversation.
You can learn more about the chat in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming small business events in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
That’s no small feat. But it can be made easier with expertise from business culture experts. An upcoming Twitter chat can help you glean insights from some of those experts and others in the small business community.
The Twitter chat, Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success, is scheduled for November 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Experts will share tips and ask questions of participants to create an active conversation.
You can learn more about the chat in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming small business events in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream
It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments