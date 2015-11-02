90% Who Use Mobile Social Media Apps Check Facebook Daily, so Marketers Take NotePosted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on March 21, 2018 3:07 pm
In surveying smartphone users to understand how they use social media, a recent survey found close to 90 percent use Facebook every day. The platform is a clear leader, with Instagram (also owned by Facebook) coming in second at 49 percent. Meanwhile, 48 percent of smartphone users reported using YouTube everyday , 32 percent in the case of Snapchat and 31 percent for Twitter.
The survey has some very insightful data for understanding how social media apps are being used across all demographics. With this data, small businesses can engage with their audience at the right time and on the right platform with the content they are more likely to consume.
For small businesses looking to increase their social media presence and engagement, knowing when and who is more likely to respond to your marketing effort will yield better ROI.
The survey has some very insightful data for understanding how social media apps are being used across all demographics. With this data, small businesses can engage with their audience at the right time and on the right platform with the content they are more likely to consume.
For small businesses looking to increase their social media presence and engagement, knowing when and who is more likely to respond to your marketing effort will yield better ROI.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
justretweet
-
businessluv
-
advertglobal
-
Digitaladvert
-
Digitaladvert
-
LimeWood
-
LimeWood
-
robinandy58
-
NolanGreen
-
thelastword
-
thelastword
-
maestro68
-
maestro68
-
leonesimmy
-
blogexpert
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devan Perine @devanmarie Is Community Manager at EnMast
Businesses owners are in need of advice. But sometimes they haven't got the budget for the experience they require. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments