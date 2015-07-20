17
Vote
1 Comment
Want to tweet smarter today? Love or hate him, President Trump can tweet smart. He may appear harsh or quick witted but he can get his point across when no one else will listen. That’s the beauty of Twitter. You can express your opinion to your followers. President Trump has been on Twitter since March 2009. President Trump is not new to Twitter.

Twitter is easier to get your messages out. On Facebook you have to be friends. Then there are the algorithm changes on Facebook so frequently not everyone will see your posts. Even Facebook friends can miss your posts if they don’t comment or like any of your previous ones.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
31 minutes ago

Lisa: Regarding your sentence: "He doesn’t tweet about what he eats." Didn't he tweet about Trump Tower tacos on Cinco de Mayo? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business

It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop