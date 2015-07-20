Want to tweet smarter today? Love or hate him, President Trump can tweet smart. He may appear harsh or quick witted but he can get his point across when no one else will listen. That’s the beauty of Twitter. You can express your opinion to your followers. President Trump has been on Twitter since March 2009. President Trump is not new to Twitter.



Twitter is easier to get your messages out. On Facebook you have to be friends. Then there are the algorithm changes on Facebook so frequently not everyone will see your posts. Even Facebook friends can miss your posts if they don’t comment or like any of your previous ones.

