17
Vote
1 Comment

9 things asshole millennials ruined in 2016 (and beyond)

9 things asshole millennials ruined in 2016 (and beyond) Avatar Posted by Lisa256 under Social Media
From http://lisasills.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on December 29, 2016 8:40 pm
Millennials are the devil and I’m here to prove it through mass media and online publications.

After all, if it’s published in a thinkpiece on the internet it’s invariably true.

Just ask Donald Trump. There was no way he would ever win the election, right? So, politics included, what else have millennials ruined?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Do I belong to the Millennials? I don't think about age. ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology

Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop