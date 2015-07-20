9 things asshole millennials ruined in 2016 (and beyond)Posted by Lisa256 under Social Media
From http://lisasills.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on December 29, 2016 8:40 pm
Millennials are the devil and I’m here to prove it through mass media and online publications.
After all, if it’s published in a thinkpiece on the internet it’s invariably true.
Just ask Donald Trump. There was no way he would ever win the election, right? So, politics included, what else have millennials ruined?
After all, if it’s published in a thinkpiece on the internet it’s invariably true.
Just ask Donald Trump. There was no way he would ever win the election, right? So, politics included, what else have millennials ruined?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology
Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago