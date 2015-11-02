8-Point Checklist: Turn Your Social Media Marketing Into a Profit Center [Infographic]Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on May 6, 2017 10:27 am
Social media marketing – is it taking more (time, efforts, budget, etc.) than it’s making?
Without question, engaging on the networks drives interactions and awareness, but the direct impact on profits can be hard to discern.
One contributing factors is that most firms tackle social in a piecemeal fashion, rather than proficient in the full range of skills needed to successfully plan, execute and measure campaigns. In particular, it’s necessary to master each of these eight core disciplines in order to convert social media marketing cost into profits.
Without question, engaging on the networks drives interactions and awareness, but the direct impact on profits can be hard to discern.
One contributing factors is that most firms tackle social in a piecemeal fashion, rather than proficient in the full range of skills needed to successfully plan, execute and measure campaigns. In particular, it’s necessary to master each of these eight core disciplines in order to convert social media marketing cost into profits.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing
All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
1 hour 14 minutes ago