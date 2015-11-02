7 tips to increase your engagement on InstagramPosted by joannw2016 under Social Media
From https://thenextweb.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on September 19, 2017 1:27 pm
Instagram recently changed the software behind the social network, which has caused a decrease in user engagement.
First, Instagram began to crack down on accounts that had a large number of fake followers or that bought likes and comments. This trend had been creating a severe authenticity problem. While it may be tempting to buy engagement, it will always hurt the user in the long run.
Second, they changed the structure so the immediate performance of your post dictates how many people see it. Without solid engagement immediately after posting, your posts will likely limp along and not receive the engagement they ought to.
First, Instagram began to crack down on accounts that had a large number of fake followers or that bought likes and comments. This trend had been creating a severe authenticity problem. While it may be tempting to buy engagement, it will always hurt the user in the long run.
Second, they changed the structure so the immediate performance of your post dictates how many people see it. Without solid engagement immediately after posting, your posts will likely limp along and not receive the engagement they ought to.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement
Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments