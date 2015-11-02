Instagram recently changed the software behind the social network, which has caused a decrease in user engagement.



First, Instagram began to crack down on accounts that had a large number of fake followers or that bought likes and comments. This trend had been creating a severe authenticity problem. While it may be tempting to buy engagement, it will always hurt the user in the long run.



Second, they changed the structure so the immediate performance of your post dictates how many people see it. Without solid engagement immediately after posting, your posts will likely limp along and not receive the engagement they ought to.

