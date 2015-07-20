7 Simple Interactive Content Ideas You Can StealPosted by Dharilo under Social Media
From http://www.dharilo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 7, 2018 12:44 pm
A good way to drive engagement and shake up your usual posts is using interactive content. Interactive content gets your audience more involved, increasing click throughs and providing more opportunities to educate and delight your network. Interactive content includes any content a user can click on, click through, answer, or play with. In this post I'll give you 7 interactive content ideas you can steal.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 9 minutes ago