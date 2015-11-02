16
7 Signs that Make a Good Instagram Influencer

7 Signs that Make a Good Instagram Influencer Posted by 21Handshake under Social Media
We've covered the benefits of finding an Instagram influencer to work with: From Instagram takeovers to advice and references, an IG influencer is a great way to grow your Instagram audience and find better ROI on social media. But B2B companies run into a problem here – their social media world isn't exactly flooded with examples of a great Instagram partner, and it can be difficult to find strong potential influencers that can make a by-the-numbers difference. To make it easier, here are the top signs you should be looking for.




