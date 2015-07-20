7 Practical Social Media Marketing Tips You’re Probably IgnoringPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on May 14, 2017 10:46 am
About 90% of digital marketers have claimed that social media has generated immense exposure for their company. It is no wonder that companies hustle and spend a lot of money to ride the waves of different social media strategies. This includes following the trends, which is not an easy feat given the fast-paced nature of social media. But don’t forget that while being up-to-date with the goings-on in social media, marketing is important; you must also never lose sight of the practical social media tips that have been there all along. They have been tried, tested, and proven to deliver results. In the fickle world of social media, having something constant such as these go-to tricks are indeed lifesavers.
Here are some of the practical social media tips you should not be ignoring.
Here are some of the practical social media tips you should not be ignoring.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities
From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 33 minutes ago